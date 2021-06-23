Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 84.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,262 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,230,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,106,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,450.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,699. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,455.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,340.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

