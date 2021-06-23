Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $3.10 Million in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 178,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises 0.7% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,865,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,410,000 after purchasing an additional 812,937 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,608,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,424,000 after purchasing an additional 752,877 shares during the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC now owns 1,015,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after purchasing an additional 610,051 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,854,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,506,000 after buying an additional 368,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 429,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 154,648 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.86. 9,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,267. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

