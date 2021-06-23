Sawtooth Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 13,025 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.7% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock traded up $27.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $651.45. 811,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,438,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $641.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.43 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,836,763 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $467.86.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.