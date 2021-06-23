Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,556,000 after purchasing an additional 380,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $86,532,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ASML by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,482,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Grupo Santander lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.90.

ASML stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $684.35. 6,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.01. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $710.97. The company has a market cap of $287.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

