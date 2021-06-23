Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 93.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877,075 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.28. The company had a trading volume of 58,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,825. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.74.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

