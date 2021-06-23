Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 128,648 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,648 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,195. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.80. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

