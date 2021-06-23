Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 245,072 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245,072 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 30,344 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.78. 123,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,564,739. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $64.57 and a one year high of $116.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

