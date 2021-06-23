Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 261,842 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,357,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$82.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,524. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

