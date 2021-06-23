Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 2,658,642 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 97.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658,642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.70. 99,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,085,836. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.82. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.