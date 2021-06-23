Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 372,768 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372,768 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

BAC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,093,105. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $344.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

