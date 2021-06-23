Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 74,738 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,738 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.03. 1,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,898. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.45 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

