Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 7,722 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Danaher by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,930 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

DHR stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,719. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $267.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $191.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

