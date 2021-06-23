Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,545.45. 17,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,545.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,389.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

