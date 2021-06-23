Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 504,470 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.0% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.84. The company had a trading volume of 994,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,514,348. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $334.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $237.35 and a 52 week high of $348.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

