Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBGSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.33. 123,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,063. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.6113 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Schneider Electric S.E.’s payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

