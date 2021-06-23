Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $600.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.10 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.25. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 174.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

