Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $103.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.27. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.