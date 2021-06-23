Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Trading Down 0.3%

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 3,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 47,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78.

Get Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSAA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.