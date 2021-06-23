Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

SCRYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Commerzbank lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Scor alerts:

Shares of SCRYY opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 2.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.