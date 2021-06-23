Scott James Morris Sells 1,997 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $323,593.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,337,376.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $335,176.48.

On Monday, June 7th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $347,138.51.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $346,958.78.

On Friday, May 7th, Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total transaction of $149,782.10.

On Monday, May 3rd, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $367,887.34.

On Monday, April 26th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06.

On Monday, April 19th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39.

NASDAQ FRPT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.73. 336,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,419. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.13 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.92 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.27.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

