Sei Investments Co. Acquires 19,055 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 654.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $16,195,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 404.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 40,618 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $10,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $289,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,937,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,424,217.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,735 shares of company stock valued at $43,736,141 over the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $197.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.44. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.37 and a 12 month high of $203.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 1.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

