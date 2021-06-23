Sei Investments Co. Buys 13,334 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,708 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Independent Bank Group worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,633,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,687,000 after acquiring an additional 327,744 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,232,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,645,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 535,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,701,000 after acquiring an additional 56,819 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.92. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.34.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 31.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.28%.

IBTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.