Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Freshpet worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $162.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.28 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.27. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.13 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,438.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,927 shares in the company, valued at $26,780,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,323 shares of company stock worth $4,121,262 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

