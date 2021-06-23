Sei Investments Co. Has $3.92 Million Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.23% of M/I Homes worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MHO. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.13.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $581,309.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,927.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $248,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.