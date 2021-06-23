Sei Investments Co. Purchases 17,952 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $91,029,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,753,000 after acquiring an additional 348,338 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

In other news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

