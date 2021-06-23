Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,491 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Omnicell worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $147.68 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 191.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

