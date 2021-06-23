SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEIC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEIC opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.34. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SEI Investments by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SEI Investments by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.