Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE stock opened at $136.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.54. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

