Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

SMTC opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64. Semtech has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,379,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,142,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after buying an additional 294,368 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

