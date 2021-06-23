Serum (SRM) Price Reaches $2.81

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Serum has a total market cap of $140.29 million and approximately $39.05 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Serum has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for about $2.81 or 0.00008588 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00054106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.02 or 0.00603046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00039958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00077493 BTC.

Serum Profile

SRM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

