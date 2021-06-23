Shadows (DOWS) Price Down 30.1% This Week

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shadows has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $496,352.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00053851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.09 or 0.00604455 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00039723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00077839 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 37,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,762,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

