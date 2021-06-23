Shard (SHARD) Trading 16.2% Lower This Week

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Shard has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Shard has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 618.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

