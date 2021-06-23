Share Repurchase Program Approved by Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Board

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
TUP traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,651. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.88. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $38.59.
Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Tupperware Brands news, Director Tim Minges acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,958. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,961.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,962.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
