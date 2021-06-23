Share Repurchase Program Approved by Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Board

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TUP traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,651. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.88. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Director Tim Minges acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,958. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,961.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,962.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

