Shaw Communications (SJR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 30th. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.