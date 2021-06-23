Shaw Communications (SJR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 30th. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Shaw Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

