Shield Protocol Price Hits $3.96 on Exchanges (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $909,034.09 and approximately $1.96 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.96 or 0.00011737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00046933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00111201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00172760 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,449.38 or 0.99253948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.