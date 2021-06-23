SHIELD (XSH) Market Capitalization Achieves $103,606.49

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. SHIELD has a market cap of $103,606.49 and approximately $26.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,663.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,984.17 or 0.05894082 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $467.44 or 0.01388556 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.04 or 0.00380355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00120052 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.33 or 0.00627771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.78 or 0.00382549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007400 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00038698 BTC.

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

