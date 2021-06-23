Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.84

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and traded as low as $40.78. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $40.97, with a volume of 1,908,777 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

