ShipChain Trading Down 20.1% Over Last Week (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ShipChain has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $877,622.64 and $137.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00053435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $205.40 or 0.00616908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00078435 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00039687 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

