Showcase Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $145,587.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last week, Showcase has traded down 34.5% against the dollar. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $625,239.56 and approximately $145,587.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can now be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00046833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00110820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00171195 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,399.68 or 0.99707619 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002655 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,721,698 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

