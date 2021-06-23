SHPING Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last Week (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $974,423.19 and $39,900.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00053781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00019955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.10 or 0.00610338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00078158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00039468 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,108,179 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

