Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Siemens Energy stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09. Siemens Energy has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

