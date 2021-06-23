Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $156.91

Sigma Capital Group plc (LON:SGM) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.91 ($2.05) and traded as high as GBX 202 ($2.64). Sigma Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 200.60 ($2.62), with a volume of 1,193,109 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Sigma Capital Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The firm has a market cap of £180.21 million and a PE ratio of 30.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Sigma Capital Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the private rented sector in the United Kingdom. It also engages in the urban regeneration and property asset management activities. Sigma Capital Group plc has strategic relationship with Countryside Properties plc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

