Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stake Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,315 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.88% of Signature Bank worth $106,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,149,000 after buying an additional 691,739 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,932,000 after acquiring an additional 141,696 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Signature Bank by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 938,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 115,874 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after purchasing an additional 365,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $244.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.78. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

