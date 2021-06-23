Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,200,000 after acquiring an additional 185,257 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Silgan by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,064,000 after acquiring an additional 257,688 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Silgan by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,708,000 after acquiring an additional 216,214 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Silgan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,681,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 10.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,282,000 after buying an additional 193,178 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLGN opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. Silgan has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

