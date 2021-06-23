Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.
SLGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.
In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SLGN opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. Silgan has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59.
Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.
Silgan Company Profile
Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.
