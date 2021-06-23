Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €136.63 ($160.74).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAF. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Shares of FRA WAF opened at €141.20 ($166.12) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €141.99. Siltronic has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.