SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) shares dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. Approximately 246,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SilverCrest Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53.

In other SilverCrest Metals news, Director Graham Campbell Thody sold 61,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total transaction of C$739,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,133,159.13.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

