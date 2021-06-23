SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Major Shareholder Purchases $283,040.00 in Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $283,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 142,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $962,760.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 10,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $71,505.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $3,445.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 3,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $22,540.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $6,330.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 6,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $44,280.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 3,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $20,910.00.

Shares of SSNT stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. 334,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,118. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weber Alan W acquired a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.