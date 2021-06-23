Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) Trading Up 1.1%

Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) was up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $11.66. Approximately 140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31.

