Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.39 and last traded at $52.85. Approximately 1,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 192,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.66.

SLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. Analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at $234,500,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,807,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 284.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

